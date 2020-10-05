WhatsApp brings new features: Mute forever option, storage management menu and more

WhatsApp users will finally be able to mute personal as well as group chats forever. The Facebook-owned messaging app has brought this new feature for its beta users, according to a report by WAbetainfo.

Earlier, WhatsApp users were able to mute the group for eight hours, one week, or one year. However, with the "Always Mute" feature, the users will be able to block notifications from a particular contact or group. This way they won't be alerted about messages from the muted contact or group.

WAbetainfo said the feature is available through beta version 2.20.201.10 on Android at present.

WABetaInfo also informed that a "catalogue shortcut", which was recently introduced on iOS and Android, will now be available in WhatsApp Web/Desktop 2.2039.9 update.

This shortcut is precisely for WhatsApp's Business. It gives users access to a business' catalogue.

Also read: COVID-19 impact: Office space leasing falls 50% in September quarter

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine: How India will prevent black marketing of COVID-19 cure