WhatsApp global crash leaves users high and dry, Twitter has a field day

Internet lost it cool late on Tuesday night when the users of WhatsApp were unable to send and receive messages. The outage had affected the users of the Facebook-owned messaging client globally. The chat app was reported to be down at around 11:30 pm IST. WhatsApp outage tracker, 'Down Detector' had also confirmed the news. According to the people who took to Twitter to rant, WhatsApp messenger on both Android and iOS devices were affected. Many even complained that the application refused to load and crashed often.

With over 1.5 billion users, WhatsApp is the most popular messaging application in India and yesterday night's interruption had a lot of them confused. The issue was resolved within hours however; WhatsApp has not issued any statement related to the issue or the cause of the outage. The duration of the outage isn't clear either. Also, the technical issue did not seemingly affect every user, with some able to log onto both the app and its desktop and web versions.

The outage comes at a time when WhatsApp is struggling to control the fake news problem. Just few hours before the outage, the messenger had announced that it would be curbing the number of forwards for users worldwide in an effort to boost privacy and security. In July, WhatsApp rolled out safeguards in India that included limiting the number of users to whom a message can be forwarded. It also ran newspaper ads to raise awareness about fake news. That decision followed threats by the Indian government to take action.

This isn't the first time WhatsApp has faced outages. WhatsApp users faced similar issues in 2018 and 2017 as well. However, despite the problems, people on Twitter did not lose their sense of humour.

