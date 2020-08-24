WhatsApp releases ringtone for group calls, new sticker animation, other features for Android beta testers

WhatsApp has been working on some new features for the app. The messaging app is planning to roll out several features like a group ringtone for group calls, new sticker animations and overall User Interface (UI) improvements for calls. These new features are available on the latest Android beta update of the app. Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on an advanced search mode and multi-device feature, according to WAbetainfo.

A couple of new features have been rolled out for Android beta testers and in order to access the features, the users will have to update their WhatsApp to the 2.20.198.11 version on Playstore, according to WABetainfo. The most prominent update is the new group call ringtone feature. With this new feature every time a user receives a group call, WhatsApp will play a new ringtone. On the current version of the app, the same ringtone is played every time a user receives a call whether it is from a single person or a group.

WhatsApp is also working to improve the sticker animations. WhatsApp has implemented a new type of animation for animated stickers, looping them at most eight times instead of just once. "Long animated stickers (so animated stickers having a lot of frames) will loop less times. With the 2.20.198.11 update, the feature should be available for everyone now," Wabetainfo wrote.

WhatsApp is also working on redesigning the user interface for calls. WAbetainfo has shared a screenshot of the new user interface. In it, WhatsApp has moved all the icons cons including the camera reverse icon, the message icon, the video off and audio off icon and the information icon to the bottom of the call page.Wabetainfo states that all the features are currently under development and it could be rolled out on the main version of the app only after WhatsApp is done testing and improving them.

