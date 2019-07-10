WhatsApp Status: Easy ways to download videos and photos of your contacts

WhatsApp is one of the most used social messaging app in India and the company regularly introduces new features to keep its users hooked on to the platform. The Status feature of WhatsApp has been one of the most popular aspects of the chat app and there are times when you want to copy or download the status message or status image posted by your contact. But, WhatsApp does not allow its users to download the image or video posted as the status.

There is no official way to download the status post of any WhatsApp user, however, there are no dearth of workarounds. Lets take a look at the few hacks you can use to download status videos and photos on WhatsApp

Screen Recording

A simple screenshot can work for images but for videos, WhatsApp user can use the screen recording feature. Some smartphones have a built-in screen recording, while others can download an application to record the actions taking place on the screen. These applications can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple Store. After turning the screen recording on, you can go to the WhatsApp status and record it. The file will be saved to the gallery or the file manager of the phone.

WhatsApp Status Downloader

Many applications are available which enables a user to download someone else's WhatsApp status. These applications can be a privacy nightmare as they need permissions to operate. Therefore, choose these apps wisely as they then have to be linked to your WhatsApp account. The application will have access to personal information like your contacts and their statuses.

File Manager

Android smartphones have a folder that contains important files related to the apps installed on the phone. WhatsApp too has one and includes a cache file of all the mages, videos and GIFs viewed on the messenger app. The users can go to the ".statuses" folder and then copy and move the file to another folder.

(Edited by Ishita Gupta)