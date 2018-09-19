Why old iPhone users should be excited about the new iOS 12 update

Apple iPhones may be expensive (a lot more expensive lately) but there's one thing that sets them apart from Android smartphones, their prolonged software support. Apple has launched the new iOS 12 update and this new software update will be available for iPhone 5s and later devices. For perspective, the iPhone 5s was launched way back in September 2013.

Despite getting an update, it is not necessary that the device will function better than it did originally. In fact, a few updates like, iOS 8, iOS 10 have proved to lower the performance on the older iPhones. However, this doesn't seem to be the case with iOS 12. Apart from changes in aesthetics and functionality, iOS 12 will increase the performance of older iPhones.

In essence, Apple claims the overall usage will be smoother and basic operations, like app launch, quicker. Apple claims speeds will be up to 70 per cent faster to swipe to camera. Keyboard display will load 50 per cent faster. If these figures are to be believed, using an old iPhone will become a brisk affair and even extend the life of the device by a few months.

While the new phones, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR will come with iOS 12, the update will be rolled out to eleven other versions. The list includes iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE and iPhone 5s.

Other than performance, iOS 12 brings a lot of impressive features, better usage of Augmented Reality, which can be shared with other iOS devices in real time as well as messages.

The operating system will introduce tools to track device usage. The user can track their screen time dedicated to specific apps. Through this tool, the user will be able to analyse and modify their usage on a daily basis.

The new notification shade will give much more control to the user. One can manage notifications in real time from the Lock screen, send notifications from a specific app to Notification Centre or turn them off altogether.

iOS 12 can also detect people from the pictures in your gallery. It then suggests smart sharing options to send the files to the person in the picture. The user will also be able to search images using keywords and pre-loaded suggestions.

Apple's voice assistant Siri also gets an upgrade. Siri can pair daily routines with third-party apps to suggest convenient shortcuts when you need them. Apple explains this feature through an example. If you typically pick up a coffee on the way to work, Siri will learn your routine and suggest when to place your order from the Lock screen.

These features can't be accessed by all eleven devices mentioned earlier. Apple's iOS updates are tailored for each device separately. For instance, older iPhones might not get features related to augmented reality, while still getting the functionality of the new notification shade.