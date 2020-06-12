WWDC20 schedule: Apple reveals lineup; keynote on June 22

Connecting millions of developers in a new online format, Apple's WWDC20 is going big this year. The World Wide Developer Conference, now in its 31st year, will include a keynote address, Platforms State of the Union, 100+ engineering sessions, all-new developer forums, 1-on-1 labs with more than 1,000 Apple engineers, and more.

Scheduled between June 22 to 26, the platform will bring together the global Apple developer community of more than 23 million in a virtual way. As always, the event will kick off with the Special Event Keynote scheduled for 10 am on June 22. Streamed directly from the Apple Park across, the keynote will focus on innovations and updates coming to all Apple platforms later this year. It will be streamed across apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, and will also be available for on-demand playback after the conclusion of the stream.

The same day, Platforms State of the Union will have Apple engineering leaders taking a deep dive into the latest advances across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Unlike the keynote, this one will be available only on demand via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website. 100+ Engineering Sessions

Between June 23 to 26, Apple will be hosting over 100 engineering sessions. This will help developers learn how to build the next generation of apps with more than 100 technical and design-focused sessions held by Apple engineers. Videos will be posted each day at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) and will be available in the Apple Developer app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as well as on the Apple Developer website. Under 1-on-1 labs, developers will be able to request individual technical guidance and in-depth details on how to implement new features. Developer Labs will be open to Apple Developer Program members as space is available.

On June 16, Apple will celebrate student developers from all over the world with the announcement of finalists in the Swift Student Challenge, an opportunity for students of all ages to showcase their love of coding by creating their Swift playground.

As most of the global technology events were cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Apple decided to go ahead with the annual developer conference with an online format where developers across the world will be able to attend the event virtually.

Also read: Xiaomi launches Mi NoteBook series in India; check out pricing and features

Also read: First read, then share: Twitter tests new feature to curb misinformation