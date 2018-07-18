Xiaomi-backed Huami to launch two smartwatches in India on July 24; features, price

Huami is a fitness tracker brand that is backed by Xiaomi. The company builds smartwatches and fitness bands for companies like Xiaomi. The Mi Band and Mi Band 2 were also developed by Huami which has led Xiaomi to the top of the wearable segment. The two new smartwatches will be launched under the Amazefit series.

Huami will be introducing the Amazefit Bip and Amazefit Stratos on July 24. The watches will feature in a different price segment and will be targeting other popular brands in the product segment. The Indian wing of the company has formed a Twitter account to tease the upcoming launches.

The global website of Huami has priced the Amazefit Bip at $99 (roughly Rs 6,800) and the Amazefit Stratos is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs 13,600). The Indian prices may vary depending on the custom duty and other taxes.

Amazefit Stratos

Amazefit Stratos comes with sports tracking modes like running, walking, cycling, swimming, elliptical machine, mountaineering, trail running, triathlon, tennis, soccer and skiing. The watch also tracks daily steps, distance traveled, calories burned, heart rate and sleep quality plus optional movement reminders.

The watch will also notify the user about emails, text messages, calls and other app/messaging notifications.

The main body of the smartwarch comes with a polished ceramic bezel, scratch-resistant 2.5D Corning Gorilla glass, stainless steel physical buttons and an exchangeable 22mm durable silicone watch strap. For tracking purposes, the watch comes with GPS, GLONASS and optical heart rate sensor (PPG) 164 feet/50 meters/5ATM water resistance rating. The display is a 1.34-inch panel with 320x300 resolution.

Amazefit Stratos comes with always-on transflective color LCD touch screen and Weighs in at 70 g The watch feature a 1.2 GHz processor with 4GB internal storage. For connectivity, it uses Bluetooth 4.0. Huami claims a battery life of 5 days with regular use and 11 days of basic use.

Amazefit Bip

The watch comes with a "record-breaking" battery life of up to 30 days with regular use and up to 45 days with minimal notifications.

The watch can notify the user about calls, messages, emails, and other apps on the color touch display.

The sports modes include running, cycling and more with mapped routes, detailed stats and heart rate zones. For tracking, the device uses GPS, 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor, barometer and compass.

The Amazefit Bip comes with a reflective color touch screen which is always on and provides at-a-glance view for time, date, steps, weather, sports stats etc.

The display is a 1.28-inch colour touch display covered with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The watch comes with optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, geomagnetic sensor (compass), air pressure sensor (barometer) for elevation, GPS+GLONASS for route tracking. The watch uses a 20 mm standard width changeable band.

It also comes with IP68 rating-resistant to dust, rain and splashing. The battery is a 190mAh Li-Polymer unit and the watch weighs in at 1.1 ounces (31 grams).