Xiaomi confirms Redmi 6 launch date to be June 12

Xiaomi will launch its latest smartphone, the Redmi 6 series on June 12 in China. On Wednesday, the company released an official poster on Weibo, where it confirmed that it would launch the Redmi 6 on June 12. The company hasn't made any announcement as to when the phones would be made available in India.

Few months earlier Xiaomi had launched the Redmi 5, and news about the Redmi 6 series had started to doing the rounds online soon after in May. Though Xiaomi has not announced the number of variants the Redmi 6 line-up would have, one could expect Redmi 6 or Redmi 6A according to a Chinese certification site TENAA. A Plus or Pro model of the Redmi 6 has also been spotted online.

The Redmi 6 should be no-brainer for the people who are already familiar with Xiaomi's Redmi family of phones. It would flaunt a modern design with a tall front display along with a metallic body. The phone will likely feature a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Redmi 6 would most likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.0GHz. The phone could also have a rear dual-camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone could come in three variants - the 16GB + 2GB RAM, 32GB + 3GB RAM and the 64GB + 4GB RAM. The Redmi 6 is expected to have a 3,900mAh battery and feature a fingerprint sensor at the back. The Redmi 6 would run Android Oreo-based MIUI 10.

On June 12, Xiaomi could launch the Redmi 6A and the Redmi 6 Pro as well.

The Redmi 6A could come with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC and could come in three variants. It could also flaunt a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The Redmi 6A could have a 3,000mAh battery and run Android Oreo-based MIUI 10.

The Redmi 6 Pro is likely to come with a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It could have an octa-core chipset, three SKUs and a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The phone could feature a rear dual camera setup and a 5-megapixel front camera. It could run Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 and powered by a 4,000mAh battery.