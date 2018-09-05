Xiaomi launches Redmi 6 Series in India; prices start at Rs 5,999

Of late, Xiaomi has been quite aggressively launching products in the Indian market. After launching the Redmi Note 5 series, selfie-focused Redmi Y2, Android One Mi A2, and a sub-brand Poco, the Chinese Internet company has now launched Redmi 6 Series in India. Comprising Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro, the new smartphones will be available on Xiaomi's website and Amazon India.

The Redmi 6A will be available in 2GB RAM with 16GB ROM for Rs 5,999, 3GB RAM with 32GB ROM for Rs 6,999 and will go on sale on September 19. The Redmi 6 will be available in two variants -- 3GB RAM with 32GB ROM for Rs 7,999 and 3GB RAM with 64GB ROM for Rs 9,499 and will go on sale on September 10. The top-of-the-line Redmi 6 Pro will be available in 3GB RAM with 32GB storage for 10,999 and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage for Rs 12,999 and will be available starting September 11. The company has clarified that these are introductory pricing and if the rupee continues to depreciate against the dollar, the company will have to re-evaluate the pricing.

Xiaomi claims the Redmi series to be the core of the company's line-up in India. Redmi 6A, being tagged as "Desh ka Naya Smartphone", features a 5.49-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The device continues to have a brushed metal finish with an arc design for a better grip and slimmer feel. The smartphone will be available in four colours -- Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue. Focussing on performance, it comes with a12-nm processor, which aims to offer better power efficiency, better thermal performance and better SoC performance. It is powered by Helio A22 quad-core processor, clocks up to 2GHz and packs in 3000 battery but offers better battery backup. For security, the device packs in 'raise to wake' and 'AI face unlock', along with 'unlocking with Mi band' and 'smart unlock' features. It has two nano SIM slots along with a dedicated microSD card slot, with support for expandable memory of up to 256GB. There is a 13-megapixel single camera with autofocus and electronic image stabilisation that cancels out unwanted movement while capturing videos. The 5-megapixel front camera comes with AI Portrait and AI Beautify 4.0 that can identify different skin types, enlarge eyes, skin smoothening and more.

Xiaomi claims to offer high performance and dual camera setup in Redmi 6. It features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio along with an improved arc design and brushed metal finish. This phone too will be available in four colours -- Rose Gold, Black, Blue, Gold. As dual cameras are becoming increasingly popular, the Redmi 6 mounts a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear camera with 1.25-micron pixel camera sensor that can capture increased light intake by 20 per cent. Being a dual camera phone, it also features an AI portrait mode, claiming to offer perfect edge detection and electronic image stabilisation. In the front it has an AI selfie camera. The Redmi 6 is powered by 12 nm Helio P22 octa-core processor, which clocks up to 2GHz with ARM Cortex -A53 CPU and intelligent task allocation. It features a 3000 mAh battery, which the company claims has overall 11 per cent battery efficiency. The smartphone has two nano-SIM card slots and a dedicated microSD card slot with expandable storage of up to 256GB.

After the feedback from Mi fans, Xiaomi has come up with the new Redmi 6 Pro. The device features 5.84-inch 19:9 full HD+ display with a notch (with an option to hide the notch). It features a premium aluminium body in Black, Gold, Blue, and Red. It boasts a vertical dual camera setup at the rear, which is similar to the one on Redmi Note 5 Pro -- a 5-megapixel secondary sensor on the top and 12-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX486 with 1.2-micron pixel at the bottom. Redmi 6 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and a 4000 mAh battery with two-day battery backup.

Both the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro, feature AI unlock fingerprint scanner and unlock with Mi Band and smart unlock such as home WiFi or trusted location. Dual VoLTE, dual standby enables HD calling on both the SIM and access to 4G data on both the SIMs are enabled on all the three devices. The new Redmi 6 series ships with MIUI 9.6 and will be upgraded to MIUI 10.

All these three devices will be made in India. Xiaomi started manufacturing smartphones in India three years ago and has six manufacturing plants in the country.