Xiaomi's March 29 'mega launch' to feature Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra

Chinese-based tech giant Xiaomi will host a 'mega launch' event on March 29. While the smartphone manufacturer hasn't revealed any details of the upcoming products, it is likely to unveil three phones - Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra.

The company, via its official Twitter handle, announced that the launch event will start at 11:30 GMT and it will be streamed live via Xiaomi's social media platforms like Reddit, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Xiaomi, in the Weibo post, said the new phones will challenge the "best Android smartphone" and will be perfect for "all the thousands of fans who want an ultimate experience".

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a hole-punch selfie camera design, and a 2K display in China in December last year and globally on February 8.

Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.8-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also expected to debut as the flagship model in the company's Mi 11 series and is likely to feature the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC as in the Mi 11.

Xiaomi's Mi 11 Pro, on the other hand, has been tipped to feature a periscope lens with 120x zoom on the back. The Mi 11 Pro's other features are likely to have similar specifications as the Mi 11.

The Mi 11 Ultra is likely to come with a 5,000mAh lithium-ion battery, support 67W fast wired charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Mi 11 Ultra's speakers are said to be tuned by Harman Kardon. The device may come with an IP68 dust and water resistance certification and feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front.

In terms of camera, the Mi 11 Ultra is rumoured to come with a 50-MP primary camera, 48-MP wide-angle lens and a 48-MP periscopic telephoto lens. At the front, there could be a 20-MP selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cut-out.

Also Read: Investor wealth rises 102% since last year's historic market crash

Also Read: PLI scheme effect! This local manufacturer plans to invest Rs 500 crore in 3 years

Also Read: 19 equity mutual funds gave 100% returns in 1 year; should you invest?