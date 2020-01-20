Xiaomi may launch flagship Mi 10 on February 11; smartphone to sport Qualcomm's 865 chipset, 108 MP camera

Chinese tech company Xiaomi is expected to launch the flagship Mi 10 with Snapdragon 865 chipset on February 11, 2019.

The upcoming flagship smartphone is likely to have a quad rear camera setup with 108 MP primary sensor and 5G connectivity support. The Mi 10 is also hinted to sport similar design features as the Mi Mix Alpha.

The launch date of the Xiaomi's upcoming flagship Mi 10 falls on the same day as the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series.

Additionally, Xiaomi Mi 10 will be the first smartphone to offer both the latest Qualcomm's flagship SoC and Samsung's latest camera sensor. This could work in the favour of Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 10 as it would be the first device to enter the flagship competition of the year.

The upcoming Mi 10 boasts a quad rear camera setup and is likely to have a similar design as its predecessor Mi 9 -- vertical set up in the upper left corner with no fingerprint sensor.

The selfie camera is likely to be housed under the smartphone's OLED screen with a punch-hole design in the top left corner of display.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is also rumoured to get a 66W ultra-fast charge support for the phone's Pro variant, which would charge the battery in around 35 minutes. The Mi 10's Pro variant might come with a 4,800 mAh Lithium-ion battery.

Xiaomi has not revealed smartphone's any other feature or design element yet.

The Mi 10 would compete with the smartphones like the upcoming OnePlus 8 series and Samsung's Galaxy S20 series.

