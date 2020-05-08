Xiaomi Mi 10 launch today: Expected price, specifications, camera, other details

Xiaomi Mi 10 is all set to launch in India today after many delays due to coronavirus lockdown. The company will launch Mi 10, along with IoT product Mi Box and earpiece Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The phone Mi 10 has already been launched in China and some other global markets.

Here's a lowdown of what Xiaomi is offering with its latest launch, Mi 10 phone:

Mi 10 price: The phone is being offered in China at a price of Rs 42,800. However, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain had earlier stated that the pricing in India will be calculated differently than in China due to factors such as GST hike, direct import and depreciating rupee.

Mi 10 features: The phone is equipped with a hole-punch display, and a quad camera setup at the back. Mi 10 has an in-display fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11.

When it comes to the display, the phone is packed with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ with a curved AMOLED display. The phone is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC and comes with 12 GB of RAM. Mi 10 has 256 GB of onboard storage.

The camera comes with a 13-MP wide-angle lens and two 2-MP cameras. There is also a 20-MP selfie camera on front. A 4,780mAh battery with 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging support the Mi 10.

Xiaomi is also launching a new IoT product, Mi Box. It is expected to come with 4K support, Chromecast support and Dolby Audio. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 will also be launched and is expected to be priced around Rs 6,600.

