Xiaomi Mi A2 live image leaked; sports Snapdragon 660 processor, Android 8.1 Oreo

The Beijing based electronics company, Xiaomi, took to Twitter in June to start teasing the launch of a new smartphone. The company's official Mi India handle read, "Which country would you go to with @Xiaomi for the next global event? Watch this space for more!" No indication was provided about the venue, date, and time of the event. However, since the tweet was made from the Mi India handle, the company may soon be likely to launch the Mi A2 in the country, given details about the phone have been making rounds in the recent past.

Now, a live image of the Mi A2 has appeared on SlashLeaks, which shows the phone's display turned on, revealing details about key specs of the device. The phone appears to run on stock Android 8.1 Oreo with the May security patch installed. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor.

As far as the technical specs of the phone are concerned, the Mi A2 will sport the same 5.99-inch FullHD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display as the Mi 6X, and run on Android One software. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM, and come in three storage variants, viz. 32GB, 64GB, and 128 GB.

The phone houses a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, it has a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. The device will be backed up by a 3010 mAh battery accompanied by Quick Charge 3.0. It will be compatible with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C.

On September 5th last year, Xiaomi launched the Mi A1, the predecessor of the upcoming Mi A2, at an event in New Delhi. The phone is available in black, gold, and rose gold colour v