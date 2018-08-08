Xiaomi Mi A2 price leaked on Amazon India app; official launch in few hours

Xiaomi Mi A2 will be launched in India today at an event in New Delhi starting at 4pm. The new device will be an Amazon exclusive and apparently, the price of the device has also been leaked before it is announced today.

According to a report by Gsmarena, Mi A2 was spotted on Amazon India for pre-booking at a price of Rs 17,499 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Earlier estimates had suggested that the device will be priced around Rs 20,000. However, it seems Xiaomi will undercut that estimate by a substantial margin.

The device launch can be streamed live on the company's website and even their official Facebook page. Interested viewers will have to register on Xiaomi's website. The company will also be giving away F-codes to '100 lucky registrations'. To participate, click on this link.

One of the biggest plus of the device, apart from the aforementioned price (still unofficial), is its operating system. Xiaomi Mi A2 will come with Android One out of the box which not only means stock Android experience, but also quick roll-out of updates.

Xiaomi is also trying to highlight the camera of the new device with a special photography competition being held on Xiaomi India website. The company will declare the results of the competition on August 17.

Talking about raw specifications of the Mi A2 camera, the device comes with a 20 megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12 megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The front camera comes with a 20 megapixel selfie-camera with f/2.2 aperture. Xiaomi has chosen the Snapdragon 660 chipset to power the device.

The phone features a 5.9-inch screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160x1080. It is powered by a 3,010mAh battery with a USB Type-C port.