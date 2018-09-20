Xiaomi Mi A2 Red edition to go on sale today via Amazon, mi.com

Xiaomi's Mi A2 Red Edition will go on sale today. The company will add a new Red colour to the current colour options available. The Mi A2 Red Edition was teased by company chief Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter where he also declared the time for the first sale.

The Mi A2 Red Edition will go on sale at 12pm and will be made available via mi.com and Amazon India's website. Three colours are already up for grabs on the Amazon website. However, one can expect the Red Edition to go out of stock soon.

The device is second in the series of Android One smartphones launched by Xiaomi. Xiaomi has priced the smartphone at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. Other than the Red colour, the device has been launched in four colours Black, Lake Blue, Rose Gold and Gold.

Xiaomi Mi A2 comes a display with 18:9 aspect ratio which gives a considerable screen real estate to play with. Mi A2 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. The octa-core processor comes with four 2.2 GHz Kryo 260 cores and four 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 cores.

The Mi A2 comes with a dual camera setup on the rear with one 12 megapixel sensor and another 20 megapixel sensor. Both sensors come with a relatively wide aperture of f/1.75.

The front camera also comes with a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Both sensors use a technology called pixel binning which helps with sharper low-light images.

Being an Android One device, Xiaomi Mi A2 will get all the latest updates shortly after Google launches them. With the Android Pie being officially unveiled, the company has announced that Mi A2 will be one of the first devices to receive Google's latest update.