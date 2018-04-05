Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival to go live today; combo of Redmi 5A, Mi TV 4A (32) at Rs 5,999

Xiaomi India is conducting a Mi Fan Festival on April 5 and April 6. Similar to the previous fests, Xiaomi will be offering various discounts across all product ranges. Starting right from mobile phone accessories to TVs, there'll be a host of discounts on Xiaomi products.

The company will be selling all the latest launches on April 5. The Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5 will go on sale at 12pm. The new Mi TV 4, MiTV 4A 43-inch and Mi TV 4A 32-inch will go on sale at 5pm. Xiaomi's older devices will also be available during the sale.

Xiaomi conducted various social media campaigns to involve more people in Mi Fan Festival sale. One of the campaigns was about getting likes on specific products. The more likes a product would get, the bigger discount it would recieve. As a result, the Mi Band 2 is selling at Rs 1,699 down from Rs 1,799. The Mi Mix 2 is selling at Rs 29,799 down from Rs 29,999. Mi Earphones Basic are selling at Rs 349 down from Rs 399 as the initial amount.

Xiaomi will also be selling products as a part of "crazy combos". The sale will be an app-only event and will begin at 11am, according to Xiaomi's official website.

As a part of this combo, Xiaomi will be selling the Redmi 5A and Mi LED 4A TV 32-inch at a price of Rs 5,999. The Mi Band, HRX Edition along with a Mi Band strap will sell at Rs 199. Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 along with Mi Earphones Basic will sell at Rs 399. The Redmi Y1 Lite along with the Redmi Y1 Like soft case will sell at just Rs 249.

The fourth sale is of Redmi Note 5 Pro that comes with the free Mi Earphone. This sale will take place on April 6 at 12 am. Users have been asked to sign-in by 11:55 pm on April 5 to take part in this sale. Xiaomi is also partnering with a popular music application, Musical.ly to offer more discounts and offers. Users can avail an extra 5 percent instant discount on the user of SBI Credit Card.

While the offers seem lucrative, acquiring Xiaomi products has always been a task for buyers. This new sale seems like no exception. Interested buyers will have to be quick and lucky to avail any of the above-mentioned offers.