Xiaomi Mi Max 3 details leaked through TENAA listing

Details of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 have been leaked yet again and this time via TENNA listings. The listings do not feature images of the phone, however, they do have the full specifications of the phone. As confirmed by CEO Lei Jun, the smartphone is supposed to launch in July. Earlier leaks had hinted the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 to have an iris scanner, fast charging, and wireless charging support. TENAA authority in China has certified Xiaomi phones with model numbers M1804E4C, M1804E4T, and M1804E4A.

The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and is likely to be based on MIUI 10 ROM. It will feature a 6.9-inch FullHD (1080 x 2160 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Max 3 is listed to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. It clarifies previous rumours which said it will be powered by the Snapdragon 710.

According to TENAA listings, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will sport a 12-megapixel rear sensor. However, there have no mentions whether the phone will have just one sensor or a rear dual camera setup. The M1804E4C will feature a 5-megapixel selfie camera while the other two models will come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone comes with a huge 5,400mAh battery.

The M1804E4C will have a storage of 4GB RAM/64GB while the M1804E4T and M1804E4A have various storage options - 3GB RAM/32GB, 4GB RAM/64GB, and 6GB RAM/128GB. All the models will support storage expansion via microSD card.

As there have been several leaks of the phone, the phone is likely to come with a vertical dual camera setup, fast charging support and will support wireless charging. It may also have an Omnivision 2281 iris scanner. The phone is also likely to have a dual-SIM slot, dual SD card support, IR blaster, LED light notifications, audio tuned Dirac and Qualcomm's aptX and aptX HD Bluetooth audio codecs. The phone could also have a front sensor called 'remosic'. The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 may also come with dual speakers.