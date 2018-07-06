Xiaomi Mi Max 3 launch expected to happen soon, company

Xiaomi will be conducting a launch event soon. The company has began teasing the Mi Max 3 but in a strange fashion. Instead of giving us clues about the upcoming device, Xiaomi has opted to release old teasers of the Mi Max on its Weibo account. The Mi Max was first introduced in May 2016 and was succeeded by Mi Max 2 last year. Since the device has completed its annual update cycle, we expect will give us the Mi Max 3 soon.

As the name suggests, the Mi Max series is all about maximum proportions when it comes to dimensions and battery capacity. The bigger screen and monstrous battery make the device a good choice for gamers as well as people that consume media through their smartphone. Since the launch of the Mi Max, the smartphone managed to build a niche space for itself.

There have been numerous leaks of the phone which give us hints about what to expect from the device. With the coming of bezel-less (or almost bezel-less) format, the screen size of the new Mi Max 3 is expected to scale up to a massive 6.9-inch display. The panel will be a FullHD+ IPS display as will come with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

As far as raw processing power is concerned, Xiaomi is expected to opt for the Snapdragon 636 chipset which will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the leaked data on TENAA suggests that the device will sport a dual lens setup on the rear panel and an 8megapixel front facing camera. Similar to recent launches from Xiaomi, the Mi Max 3 camera will also use AI for various functions, including a face unlock feature. The device will come with a 5500mAh battery and fast charging but we're not sure if the phone will feature a USB Type C port.

The Mi Max series also comes with a higher variant with a 'Prime' moniker but this time around Xiaomi might align it with other smartphones in their line-up and call it Mi Max 3 Pro. The Pro version is expected to feature a Snapdragon 710 chipset which has also features on the Mi 8 SE that was launched last month.