Xiaomi Mi TV 4A to go on first sale today at 12pm; all you need to know

Xiaomi will be conducting the first sale of the Mi TV 4A today. The company had launched the new TV series last week and will be selling it on Flipkart and their official website.

Xiaomi will also conduct a sale for the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro tomorrow at 12pm. Apart from all the sales, Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi 5 on March 14 at 3pm.

The new Mi TV 4A series will be targeted towards lower segment and is also "more accessible", according to the Chinese company. The sale is scheduled to begin at 12pm for all three TV sets.

The Mi TV 4 will also go on sale today. The TV series that was launched in February, has been witnessing a huge demand with products going out of stock within seconds. This is leaving many prospect buyers with a bitter purchasing experience. For the Mi TV 4, the purchase is available only on pre-paid orders.

Xiaomi claims to have acknowledged the problem and has promised to fix the issue with the new TV series. The company will be conducting two sales per week; one on Tuesday and the second one on Friday.

The new TV comes in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes. The 32-inch variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and the bigger variant is priced at Rs 22,999. The flagship Mi TV 4 is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 55-inch panel. The company is providing a Mi IR cable with all three TVs till May 31.

Mi TV 4A and Mi TV 4 come with PatchWall interface. PatchWall is an AI-enable TV system which classifies content and makes personalised recommendations based on user preferences.

Xiaomi claims, PatchWall offers more than 5 lakh hours of content in collaboration with several content partners like Voot, Sony Liv, Hungama, TVF and others. The company also claims that almost 80 per cent of this content is free.

The TV also has a feature called Universal Search which allows users to find content on both online and offline channels at the same place.

The Mi TV 4A is powered by an Amlogic 64-bit quad core chipset coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

For connectivity, both variants of Mi TV 4A come with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Ethernet port, WiFi and a headphone jack. The bigger 43-inch variant comes with an additional USB port and a S/PDIF port.

The budget Mi TV 4A comes with the same 11-button MI Remote shipped with the Mi TV 4. The screen on 32-inch Mi TV 4A is a HD Ready panel whereas the 43-inch variant boasts a FullHD resolution.

The company will be conducting the sale of Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro tomorrow at 12pm on Flipkart and Xiaomi's official website. The Redmi Note 5 starts at a price of Rs 9,999 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999.