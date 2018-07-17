Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite listed before official launch; features, price leaked

Xiaomi Mi A2 is one of the most anticipated mid-range smartphones in India. The Mi A2 will be the second generation Android One smartphone launched by Xiaomi. Xiaomi introduced its first Android One smartphone last year and the device will be completing its update cycle in September this year.

However, the launch might happen earlier this year. Xiaomi is conducting a launch event on July 24 in Spain and there are chances that this launch event will be Xiaomi Mi A2. Xiaomi has also released teasers using their official Twitter account. The teaser talks about the second generation Android One device. There's not much revealed about the device but previous leaks give us a clear picture of what to expect from the launch event.

Xiaomi is also planning to launch a 'Lite' version of the Mi A2 and it is expected to come with a notch-design. The device has already been spotted on popular Chinese e-commerce website AliExpress.com. The device leaked on the listing hasn't been launched officially but the seller is ready to ship the device globally. The pricing has also been revealed for two variants of the Mi A2 Lite. The 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage variant is priced at $190 (roughly Rs 13,000) and the 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage variant at $210 (Roughly Rs 14,400).

The image used in the listing looks strikingly similar to the Redmi 6 Pro that was launched in China. The smartphone pictured in the listing is also running on MIUI rather than stock Android. As far as specifications are concerned, the device comes with a Snapdragon 625 which is proved to be an energy efficient chipset. A massive 4000mAh battery also goes on to add to the battery life of the device.

The camera on the Mi A2 Lite will be a dual-lens unit with one 12megapixel lens and the other with 5megapixel unit. The device will come with gyro-EIS. The front camera comes with a 5megapixel camera module.

The Mi A2, on the other hand, is expected to be identical to Mi 6X in terms of hardware. The device will come with a Snapdragon 660 chipset along with variants RAM up to 6GB and storage up to 128GB. The device will come with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Unlike, Mi A2 Lite, the Mi A2 won't have a notch on top. The camera is a dual lens setup with on 12megapixel unit and another 20megapixel unit. The front camera comes with a 20megapixel unit.