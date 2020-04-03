Xiaomi might soon launch a 144-megapixel camera phone

A tipster on Twitter said that Xiaomi may be building a 144-megapixel phone. The feature could be available in either Mi 10S Pro or the Mi CC10 Pro or both.

While the Chinese phone maker has not confirmed this claim yet, Xiaomi's previous track record of launching phones with high-megapixel image sensors make the leak less surprising.

The tipster Sudhanshu wrote on Twitter, "Xiaomi is working on a phone with 144MP camera sensor. I guess it should be Mi 10S Pro or Mi CC10 Pro."

The predecessors of these two phones, Mi 10 Pro and Mi CC9 Pro had 108-megapixel cameras, which is why it is easy to say that the next generation will get an upgrade on their sensors.





Xiaomi is working on a phone with 144MP camera sensor.

I guess it should be Mi 10S Pro or Mi CC10 Pro â Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) April 2, 2020

Again, a high megapixel count does not equal to good photos. It depends a lot on the camera software because phones employ computational photography to process images and are not completely dependent on the type of lens used. So better the software, better the images will be.

But given that Xiaomi provides good software in its phone, a 144MP camera will not harm.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 was the first smartphone with a 108MP camera. The recently launched Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro too had a 108MP camera as well.

Since Xiaomi hasn't verified these claims, these two phones remain under speculation.

ALSO READ:Redmi Band launched with colour display, 14-day battery life and more

ALSO READ:Apple's upcoming 4.7-inch iPhone will be called iPhone SE 2020, more evidences emerge as well