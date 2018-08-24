Xiaomi's MIUI launcher for Poco now available for download in beta

Xiaomi's sub-brand, Poco is trying to make a place for itself by almost creating a new segment. To differentiate it further, the company even gave it a new interface. The MIUI Poco launcher looks like a mix of Xiaomi's MIUI and Google's stock Android.

The biggest noticeable change in the Poco F1 user interface is the presence of an app drawer. Xiaomi had never provided an option for an App drawer in any of its phones before Poco. Moreover, the user can also use third-party icon packs, something similar that can be done with stock Android. The interface also supports gestures to navigate from one application to another.

One major difference, however, is the search bar in the app drawer. The search bar is placed at the bottom of the screen, which Xiaomi claims is the thumb area. Additionally, the drawer is capable of sorting all your apps in different tabs. The user could either chose the automatic classification of apps based on functionality like lifestyle, photography, tools, communication etc or sort the apps on the basis of colours.

The launcher is not available on Play Store for now but Xiaomi has released an APK in beta on MIUI forum. The Play Store beta version will be going live on August 29. The phone will also go on sale on the same day.

Disclaimer: Flashing the beta launcher could lead to an unstable interface.

Since Poco hasn't been launched in China and is expected to be a global brand, Xiaomi opted for an interface that is familiar to most Android users around the world. The Poco brand has been built from scratch according to Xiaomi and this will help the brand build independently from other Xiaomi products.

The device comes loaded with flagship specifications, the most important being Snapdragon 845. The same chip powers the Galaxy Note 9 in a lot of countries and even the OnePlus 6. In terms of design, the company has opted for a more conventional plastic and metal design to keep the costs low. The device also gets technology like LiquidCool and IR sensor for face detection in the dark, features that come on devices almost thrice its price.