Xiaomi planning to launch Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A in India on September 5

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to bring its Redmi 6 series of smartphones to India. The Chinese tech giant can launch the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro in India early next month. Xiaomi India has reportedly sent invites for an event on September 5, where these devices may be launched.

A tweet by Manu Jain, Xiaomi India's Managing Director, has also fanned speculations regarding the imminent launch of the Redmi 6-series in India. "#DeshKeNayeSmartphones! Mi fans! We've got more than one for you! Coming very soon," Jain said in his tweet.

The video attached with the tweet shows cutouts of three phones popping from behind the number six. While two of them feature tall screens, one has a notch at the top. While this does not confirm the launch of new Redmi devices, the Redmi 6 Pro does come with a notch, where as the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A come with tall 18:9 displays.

#DeshKeNayeSmartphones! Mi fans! We've got more than one for you! Coming very soon ð Am super excited. RT if you're too ð@XiaomiIndia@RedmiIndiapic.twitter.com/tMeltTQR7j - Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 30, 2018

The Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro were launched in China in June earlier this year. Xiaomi's Redmi line of devices have always been favourites in the price-conservative Indian markets. With the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A being bestsellers here, the anticipation associated with the upcoming Redmi smartphones is high.

The Redmi 6 Pro, which is also called Mi A2 Lite, runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset under the hood, coupled with either 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Thanks to the notch, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro features a 19:9 FullHD+ screen. The dual cameras at the back of Redmi 6 Pro include a 12MP sensor and a 5MP sensor, whereas the front of the device sports a 5MP selfie shooter.

The Redmi 6 features a Mediatek Helio P22 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It too has a dual camera setup similar to Redmi 6. The Redmi 6A on the other hand comes with Mediatek A22 chipset and 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The rear camera is a 13MP shooter whereas the selfie camera has a 5MP sensor.

All the devices run MIUI 9 out of the box, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Xiaomi is likely to rollout stable Android Pie updates for all the devices. In China, the Redmi 6 Pro is being retailed at 999 yuan, the Redmi 6 is priced at 799 yuan, and the Redmi 6 at 599 yuan.

There also are reports of Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 6 being spotted on Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), pointing towards an eminent launch. In India, the devices will replace crowd favourites - Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5.

Edited by Vivek Punj