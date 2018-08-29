Xiaomi Poco F1 first sale today; all offers, features, specifications

Xiaomi's Poco F1 will be going on its first sale today. The device will be sold via Flipkart and Xiaomi's own website from 12 pm. The Poco F1 is the first smartphone from the Chinese company's sub-brand. Despite being a new sub-brand, one can expect a huge interest in the smartphone, considering Xiaomi's past sales records.

The device comes in a total of four variants. The base variant is priced at Rs 20,999 and comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory. The second variant comes with 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM which is priced at Rs 23,999. These are the only two variants that are currently listed on Flipkart. However, there are two more variants, one with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and the other with identical specifications but a Kevlar coated back panel, which Xiaomi likes to call Armoured Edition. Both these variants are listed on Xiaomi's official store.

The phone is offered in three colours for the non-Armoured Edition variants. The user can opt from Graphite Black, Rosso Red or Steel Blue.

Offers

The official website is offering a flat Rs 1000 instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards which is also applicable on EMI transactions.

Reliance Jio is also offering benefits of up to Rs 8,000 which includes Rs 2,400 Instant Jio cashback & up to Rs 5,600 Instant Discount on Flights & Hotels from Makemytrip.com. The company will also be offering up to 6 TB 4G Data only with Jio.

Xiaomi is also offering Mi Protect along with the device which starts at Rs 1099.

The user can also avail free 3-month subscription of Hungama Music.

On Flipkart, the buyer can avail No Cost EMIs from Rs 1,750 per month and other EMIs starting at Rs 698 per month.

The e-commerce giant is offering 5 per cent off with Axis Buzz credit card and HDFC card holder to get flat discount of Rs 1,000.

Features

Poco F1 comes with a notched display up front. However, there is still a considerable amount of bottom bezel on the phone. The USP of the device, other than its flagship specifications, is that it has liquid cooling technology. The phone also gets infrared sensors for face detection in the dark. The Poco F1 gets Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 with a compatible charger in the box.

Specifications

The Poco F1 is powered by Snapdragon 845 coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. The display is a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution. The brightness can go up to 500nits.

On the optics front, the device gets a dual lens setup for the primary camera. The main lens is a 12-megapixel unit whereas the second lens comes with a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The front-facing snapper gets a 20-megapixel lens with AI portrait mode and AI scene detection.

The battery is a 4000mAh unit with a USB Type C port. During the launch event, the company claimed the phone could deliver a 30-hour talktime or 146 hours of standby in a single charge.

