Xiaomi Poco F1 goes on open sale, to be available on Mi and Flipkart

Xiaomi's Poco F1 is now available in an open sale. Just two weeks after it first went on sale, Xiaomi has decided to put it up on their website and Flipkart, without the restraints of a flash sale. The 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 23,999, is the only variant that is available right now. However, the red colour is still unavailable at the time of writing this article.

Xiaomi's India head, Manu Kumar Jain, posted a Tweet declaring the sale open. "POCOF1 6GB+128GB variant goes on open sale...We want to ramp up supplies of all our products, so that Mi Fans can buy the product of their choice, at their convenience @ open sale!"

This comes as a positive move from Xiaomi as the company is trying to fix the bad name it has acquired due to shortage of stock and flash sales. With the launch of their new sub-brand, Poco, Xiaomi is trying to start afresh. In the first sale on August 29, Xiaomi claimed that it earned over Rs 200 crore in less than 5 minutes.

However, it's not all butterflies and rainbows for the company. The Tweet that declares the sale open has also received a lot of flak by existing owners of the Poco F1. Few owners of the device are complaining about screen-bleeding in their units. The company hasn't confirmed if this issue is related to just a few units or is a concern with every device sold.

What about screen bleeding issue... atleast confirm its not a major issue it don't spread to remaining part of screen.. - Naveen cheekatlla (@tech24naveen) September 13, 2018

What about screen bleeding issue ? - Sahib Pandotra (@SahibPandotra1) September 13, 2018

The Xiaomi Poco F1 has created turbulence in both the flagship segment as well as the premium segment. The combination of a flagship chipset, above average camera and features that are usually found on top flagship smartphones made the world sit up and take notice of the Poco F1.

The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and either 6GB or 8GB RAM. The display is a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution. The brightness can go up to 500nits.On the optics front, the device gets a dual lens setup for the primary camera. The main lens is a 12-megapixel unit whereas the second lens comes with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing snapper gets a 20-megapixel lens with AI portrait mode and AI scene detection.

The battery is a 4000mAh unit with a USB Type C port. During the launch event, the company claimed the phone could deliver a 30-hour talktime or 146 hours of standby in a single charge.