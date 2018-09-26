Xiaomi Poco F1 to go on sale today via Flipkart, Mi.com

Xiaomi's Poco F1 to go on sale today. The Poco F1 will be made available at 12 pm. The company had announced that the mid-level variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage will be available in an open sale. The Graphite Black and Steel Blue variants of the 128GB variant are available on both Flipkart and Xiaomi's official store at a price of Rs 23,999.

The unique device and brand was launched last month and has quickly made its place in the smartphone segment, mainly for the price it is offered at. The biggest USP of the Poco F1 is the processor that is housed in the back panel. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 845 chip which is Qualcomm's flagship chipset. The closest rival to Poco F1 is the Asus Zenfone 5Z, which starts at a price of Rs 29,999, followed by OnePlus 6 which starts at a price of Rs 34,999.

However, Poco did cut some corners with the Poco F1, in terms of design. Unlike other flagships, the company opted for a polycarbonate back panel. Poco claimed that most users eventually shift to phone cases. Hence, they used a more durable polycarbonate back instead. The company also faced some flak from a few users who complained about screen bleeding on a few Poco F1 devices.

Coming to other specifications of the phones, the Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution. The display brightness can go up to 500nits.

On the optics front, the device gets a dual lens setup for the primary camera. The main lens is a 12-megapixel unit whereas the second lens comes with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing snapper gets a 20-megapixel lens with AI portrait mode and AI scene detection.

The battery is a 4000mAh unit with a USB Type C port. During the launch event, the company claimed the phone could deliver a 30-hour talktime or 146 hours of standby in a single charge.