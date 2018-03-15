Xiaomi Redmi 5 launched: Offers and where to buy the new Redmi from

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 5 for Indian markets within days of announcing plans to expand its portfolio here. Three variants of the next generation Redmi phone were launched in India at an online event on Wednesday. While Redmi devices have been market favourites for being budget offerings with desirable specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with several offers which make it an even better deal.

Where to buy from

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be available for purchase from 12:00 pm on March 20 at Mi.com, Mi Home outlets and Amazon, along with Xiaomi's offline retail partners. The low-end 2GB+16GB variant has been priced at Rs 7,999, whereas the 3GB/32GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999. The high-end 4GB/64GB variant of Xiaomi Redmi 5 can be bought at Rs 10,999.

Offers on Redmi 5

Buyers with a Reliance Jio connection can avail instant cashback of Rs 2,200 on the purchase of Xiaomi Redmi 5. The offer will be available for both new and existing Jio customers. Buyers will have to install MyJio application on their Redmi 5 to avail the cashback. Jio is also offering 100GB additional data on Redmi 5.

Purchases made using SBI credit cards will also be eligible for 5 percent instant discount on Xiaomi Redmi 5. This discount will be over and above the Reliance Jio cashback. For buyers with an SBI credit card and Reliance Jio connection, the effective price of 2GB/16GB variant would be Rs 5,399. Amazon is also offering 90 percent discount on Kindle ebooks, with a maximum discount limit of Rs 400.

Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with an 18:9 HD+ screen (720x1440 pixels) housed in a metal body. It has tapered edges for a comfortable feel in hand and reinforced corners which dissipates the impact of a drop to prevent the screen from shattering.

The rear of Xiaomi Redmi 5 houses the primary camera with the flash and fingerprint sensor beneath it. Talking about camera, primary snapper has a 12-megapixel sensor with a pixel size of 1.25 microns. This is expected to allow better low light photography with the new Redmi 5.

The LED selfie light that Xiaomi has used with some of its smartphones of late also make an appearance with the Redmi 5. The secondary camera is a 5-megapixel shooter with face recognition and Smart Beauty 3.0 app.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 is rocking the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset and Adreno 506 GPU. The Snapdragon 450 uses 64-bit 14nm FinFET technology which allows the Xiaomi to keep the thickness of the Redmi 5 limited at 7.7mm. The new chipset architecture helps maintain optimal temperature and deliver better battery life. The 3300mAh battery of Redmi 5 is good for a day's usage with routine activities, Xiaomi claims.

The Redmi runs Android-based MIUI9 out of the box and features like Panchang calendar have been included to make it popular in Indian markets. The units sold in India will be locally made under Xiaomi's Make in India commitment, Xiaomi said. The new smartphone will be available in four colour options - black, gold, lake blue and rose gold.