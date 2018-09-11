Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro to go on first sale today; offers, price, features

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 6 series last week and the company conducted the first sale of the Redmi 6 on Monday. Now, the Redmi 6 Pro is all set to go on its first sale today. The sale will go live at 12 pm on Amazon India's website and Xiaomi's official website. The Redmi 6 Pro was launched alongside Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A.

The 6 Pro, as the name suggests, is the most expensive of the lot and sits in price bracket similar to the Redmi Note 5. In fact, the Redmi 6 Pro comes with the same chipset that is found on the Redmi Note 5. However, the new smartphone has a host of new additions, including a notch on top, AI support and a dual lens setup for the primary camera.

The Redmi 6 Pro comes at a price of Rs 10,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and Rs 12,999 for the higher variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. However, one thing to note is that these prices might increase in the future. Xiaomi made it clear during the launch event that due to the weakening of rupee, in comparison to the dollar, the prices might have to be pushed up in future. These prices will be more like introductory offers. In terms of other offers, the company is giving a Rs 500 instant discount with the use of an HDFC debit or credit card.

Specifications

The Redmi 6 Pro comes with a 19:9 notched display with a FullHD+ 5.84-inch panel. The notch can be made invisible from the device's settings. The design of Redmi 6 Pro features a curved body, and it will be available in black, gold, blue and red.

The Redmi 6 Pro comes with the extensively tried and tested Snapdragon 625 processor. The device houses a 4,000mAh battery. Paired with the power-efficient chipset, the battery can be expected to last for two days with moderate to light usage.

In terms of optics, the rear dual camera setup features a 12MP Sony IMX486 sensor with 1.25-micron pixel size, along with a 5MP secondary sensor from Samsung for depth perception. The camera has AI functions, as well. It also features AI semantic segmentation for clicking bokeh images. The rear camera also comes with EIS. The front camera houses a 5MP sensor with AI portrait mode, single camera background blurring, AI beautify, Selfie timer, Front camera HDR and even Face Unlock which the company claims works with high accuracy and speed. The Redmi 6 Pro will ship with MIUI 9, which will be upgraded to MIUI 10.