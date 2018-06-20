Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro to launch on June 25; features, specifications

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 6 Pro in China on June 25. A report by Gizmochina confirmed the launch date. The phone is likely to cost a bit more and feature better specifications than the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A. Xaomi launched the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A in China last month. The phones come with 18:9 aspect ratio displays, MediaTek chipsets, and Android Oreo. The report also suggestes that Xiaomi will launch the new Mi Pad 4 Android tablet along with the Redmi 6 Pro.

There have been several leaks and rumours about the much-awaited phone already. Last week's leaks suggest that the Redmi 6 Pro is likely to follow the trend of including a notch on top of the display just like the iPhone X. The new device will be the third phone from Xiaomi after Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE to come with a notch. It will also be the first Redmi phone and the only one in the Redmi 6 series to feature a notch.

Last week, a Xiaomi phone with model number M1804C3CE got TENAA certification. According to rumours, it could be the Redmi 6 Pro as the listing includes the same specifications as confirmed by Xiaomi for the Redmi 6 Pro.

Going by TENAA listing, the Redmi 6 Pro will feature a 5.84-inch Full HD+ (2280x 1080pixels) resolution display and an improved 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone, similar to the Redmi 6 and 6A will run Android Oreo with MIUI 10 UI out-of-the-box.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will come in three storage options. The base model will have 2GB RAM and 16GB storage while the mid variant will have 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The third one will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

As far as the camera specifications go, the phone is likely to come with a dual lens setup at the rear. The primary camera will include a 12megapixel camera and a 5megapixel camera on the front. It will also feature a circular fingerprint sensor under the camera. The Redmi 6 Pro might look very much like the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and will have a massive 4,000mAh battery.