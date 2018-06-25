Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price, specifications leaked hours before launch; all you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price, specifications hours before phone launch. It's no secret that Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi 6 Pro on June 25. The company officially put out teasers to confirm the same. However, what we didn't expect is the price and specifications being leaked completely just hours before the launch. The details have been leaked on the company's official site.

The phone renders were leaked earlier and the real deal is no different. Xiaomi has made evolutionary changes in the design of the device. The notch is the biggest distraction here but that doesn't mean Xiaomi did away with all the bezels. The bezels are slimmer that ever but they still exist. The bottom bezel has a substantial thickness but does not have any buttons or fingerprint sensor to make use of it. The rear panel is similar to most current gen Xiaomi Redmi phones.The Redmi 6 Pro comes with prominent antenna lines and a vertically positioned dual camera setup on the left corner of the back panel.

In terms of specifications, we get what we expected. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset which has become a go to chipset for most Redmi phones since the last two generations. The Redmi 6 Pro comes in two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and the second with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The screen is a 5.84-inch Full HD+ panel which has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The dual camera setup houses one 12megapixel module with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25um sensor and another 5megapixel sensor with AI portrait mode. According to the leaked specifications, the camera will come with bokeh mode, night scene mode and even EIS to help with stability. The main camera can capture 720p videos at 120fps.

Xiaomi has fixed one of the biggest sore-points with Redmi phones, a hybrid SIM slot. The new Redmi 6 Pro comes with two nano SIM card slots and a dedicated MicroSD card slot. The phone is powered by a 4000mAh battery and will come with standard micro USB port. Xiaomi has also retained the 3.5mm jack and infrared sensor with the device.

As far as price is concerned, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro doesn't fail to impress. The 3GB/32GB variant is priced at 999 yuan (roughly Rs 10,400) and the 4GB/64GB variant at 1299 yuan (roughly Rs 13,500). The device is expected to go on sale from June 29 in China.