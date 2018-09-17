Xiaomi Redmi 6 to go on sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart, Mi.com

Xiaomi will be conducting the second sale of Redmi 6. The device first went on sale last week on September 10. The new device is placed in Xiaomi's best-selling smartphone series in India and comes with the same value for money proposition as its predecessors. However, this time around, Xiaomi has opted for a different chipset compared to the previous generations.

The sale will go live at 12 pm on Flipkart. Xiaomi is offering the new Redmi 6 and other Redmi 6 devices at an introductory price. The Redmi 6 is selling at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant while there is an additional variant available on Xiaomi's official store which is priced at Rs 9,499 and comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage. On the official website, Xiaomi is selling the Redmi 6 in Black, Blue, and Gold whereas Flipkart is only offering Black and Gold.

During the launch event, Xiaomi had clearly stated that the prices of the new Redmi 6 series smartphones are subject to change in accordance with the depreciating rupee value. However, the company did not specify a timeframe for the introductory prices. Over and above the special price, both Mi.com and Flipkart are offering a flat Rs 500 discount with the use of HDFC credit and debit cards.

Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:9 but has considerable top and bottom bezels. However, it has a brushed metallic finish and arc design for better one-handed usage.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with 12MP and 5MP cameras at the back with a pixel size of 1.25 microns. The bigger pixel allows for 25 per cent more light which could come in handy in low-light conditions. The dual camera setup on Redmi 6 also comes with AI portrait mode featuring Xiaomi's AI-powered semantics engine. It also comes with EIS for more stable videos. At the front, Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with AI portrait and AI Beautify 4.0 and a 5MP sensor that has a f/2.2 aperture.

Xiaomi has gone for a MediaTek chip with the both Redmi 6A and Redmi 6. The latter employs the octa-core Meditek Helio P22 SoC with 12nm architecture with clock speeds up to 2.0GHz. Four cores can fire at 2.0GHz, whereas the rest are at 1.5GHz, and they work on intelligent task allocation.

Redmi 6 also comes with AI face unlock, fingerprint reader, unlock with Mi Band and unlock with paired devices. Another plus for the Redmi 6 is the 2+1 card tray which lets the user insert two SIMs as well as a MicroSD card. The device also gets dual VoLTE and dual standby. On the software front, the device will come with MIUI 9 out of the box but Xiaomi has promised a MIUI 10 update.