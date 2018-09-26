Xiaomi Redmi 6A with AI face unlock feature to go on sale today; price starts at Rs 5,999

Xiaomi's new budget phone Redmi 6A will be going on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon.in. The device starts at a price of Rs 5,999 and is currently Xiaomi's cheapest offering in the latest Redmi 6 series. The company had also launched Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro in India.

The device went on its first sale last week and is expected to go out of stock in a matter of minutes. During the launch event of the three devices, Xiaomi had claimed that these prices could be introductory, depending on the Rupee's descent.

Unlike its predecessors, Redmi 4A and Redmi 5A, the Redmi 6A features a MediaTek chip. The device is the first smartphone to be powered by an Helio A-series chip. It comes with Helio A22 chipset, whereas the Redmi 6 features Helio P22 chipset.

Redmi 6A is available in two variants, one with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage and another with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The second variant comes at a price of Rs 6,999. This time around, Xiaomi has provided a dedicated MicroSD card slot apart from the dual SIM slot to expand storage by using a card of up to 256 GB.

The smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch display and an HD+ resolution. The display comes with an aspect ratio of 18:9. For optics, Xiaomi has used a single lens setup on the device with a 13MP sensor. The lens has an aperture of f/2.2 and comes with PDAF. The front camera is a 5MP unit. Xiaomi has also managed to provide an AI Face Unlock feature with the Redmi 6A.

Redmi 6A comes with MIUI 9.6 which is based on Android Oreo 8.1. However, the device may get an update to MIUI 10 very soon. For connectivity, Redmi 6A gets 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 headphone jack. It gets a 3000mAh battery unit.