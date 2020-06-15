Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 64 GB variant goes on sale: Here are specifications, price

Chinese mobile phone maker Xiaomi recently launched the 64GB variant of the Redmi 8A Dual. The Redmi 8A dual is expected to go on sale today in the country. Internationally, the Redmi 8A Dual was launched all the way back in February. The phone can be purchased both online and offline from today onward. The phone is only available on Amazon.in and Mi.com online.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual has a 6.22 inch HD plus display which has a resolution of 1520x720 pixels. The display, as with the trend in smartphone nowadays, has a waterdrop notch at the top and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The Redmi 8A Dual has a dual rear camera setup. The main rear camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The main camera is aided by a 2-megapixel sensor for capturing images with depth information. The single-lens front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The Redmi 8A Dual supports 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor which runs on a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, the 18W fast charger does not come bundled up with the phone.

The phone has three variants, 3GB RAM/32 GB Storage, 2 GB RAM/32 GB Storage and the new 3 GB RAM/ 64 BG storage space. The phone also has an Adreno 505 graphics processor.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Price in India

The Xiaomi Rredmi 8A Dual has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 8,999 for the 64BG variant. The 2GB+32 GB storage space variant is available for Rs 7,499. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 7,999.The smartphone is available in three different colours: midnight grey, sky white, and sea blue.

