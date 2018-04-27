Xiaomi silently extends pre-order date for Redmi Note 5 Pro from April 27 to May 4

Xiaomi had made a special provision for buyers interested in the Redmi Note 5 Pro earlier this month. The device was earlier scheduled for pre-order at 12 pm today. However, Xiaomi India website now shows that the pre-order date as May 4. The company hasn't mentioned the reason behind the change so far but this could be due to the shortage of stock.

Xiaomi has been trying to fill the gap when it comes to the supply and demand of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Recently, Asus launched the Zenfone Max Pro in India with specifications similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro but with a marginally smaller price tag. With competition steaming up, Xiaomi is expected to raise its game in terms of availability of smartphones.

Earlier, company chief Lei Jun acknowledged the problem and claimed that they bring limited stock to avoid a major risk of bankruptcy. He claimed the profit margins are so tight that they cannot risk overstocking. Earlier this week, he reiterated his commitment to narrow profit margins by promising a maximum margin of 5 per cent on hardware.

The Redmi line-up has been a major factor in the brand's hold in the Indian market and with players like Asus making leaps and bounds, Xiaomi has its goals set for the rest of the year.

Here's all you need to know about the pre-order system:

With the new pre-order system this problem should be resolved to a certain extent. However, the company won't provide cash on delivery option with the pre-sale orders. The buyer can chose any online payment method including credit, debit card, netbanking and online wallets. Once the payment is complete, Xiaomi claims the device will be shipped within five business days.

The delivery time will vary according to the location of the delivery and the courier service. If the buyer wants to cancel the pre-order, they can do so until the order is dispatched.

The Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi 5 will still be selling in the normal flash sale model. The Redmi 5 2GB RAM, 16GB storage is readily available on Xiaomi's website. The Redmi Note 5 Pro features a better camera (dual lens setup) and better processor (Snapdragon 636) in addition to Redmi Note 5's hardware.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The 4GB/64GB variant of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available at Rs 13,999, and the 6GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. Both phones come with 18:9 FullHD+ screens measuring 5.99 inches.

Xiaomi is taking various measures to tackle the complaints regarding its flash sale model. The pre-order method is another option which could save the buyer from a sour buying experience. Earlier, the company had stopped the Cash on Delivery option altogether. According to the company, the shortage could be due to middle men who stock the device illegally and then sell it at higher prices.