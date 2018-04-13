Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro pre-order today; here's how to do it

Xiaomi is making a special provision for buyers interested in the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The device will be available for pre-order at 12 pm today. The user who pre-orders the device today won't have to stand in queue for the next flash sale. Xiaomi claims that the pre-ordered products will be shipped on priority basis.

This new method is expected to help the company with the one complaint that it has been dealing with on a regular basis. Most Xiaomi devices are offered in flash sales and buyers are not able to purchase the device in the few seconds its available in.

With the new pre-order system this problem should be resolved to a certain extent. However, the company won't provide cash on delivery option with the pre-sale orders. The buyer can chose any online payment method including credit, debit card, netbanking and online wallets. Once the payment is complete, Xiaomi claims the device will be shipped within five business days.

The delivery time will vary according to the location of the delivery and the courier service. If the buyer wants to cancel the pre-order, they can do so until the order is dispatched.

The Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi 5 will still be selling in the normal flash sale model. The Redmi 5 2GB RAM, 16GB storage is readily available on Xiaomi's website. The Redmi Note 5 Pro features a better camera (dual lens setup) and better processor (Snapdragon 636) in addition to Redmi Note 5's hardware.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The 4GB/64GB variant of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available at Rs 13,999, and the 6GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. Both phones come with 18:9 FullHD+ screens measuring 5.99 inches.

Xiaomi is taking various measures to tackle the complaints regarding its flash sale model. The pre-order method is another option which could save the buyer from the sour buying experience. Earlier, the company has disbanded the Cash on Delivery option altogether. According to the company, the shortage could be due to middle men who stock the device illegally and then sell it at higher prices.