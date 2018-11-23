Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Black Friday deal: Here's how to get yours today even if you missed the two flash sales

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro went on sale for the first time at 12:00 pm today on Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores, and then again on 3:00 pm. On top of that, the latest Xiaomi offering in India was offered at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 under the Black Friday sale offer. According to Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain, both flash sales were over within minutes the device went for sale for the first time in India.

However, those who missed the Redmi Note 6 Pro in the first two sales need not lose heart just yet. Xiaomi will hold a two more rounds of flash sale today, one at 6:00 pm and another at 9:00 pm, with the same discounts and offers as the first two flash sales. Launching the Redmi Note 6 Pro on Thursday, Xiaomi had announced that it will hold a surprise sale for the device along with the first flash sale on Friday.

Under the Black Friday sale, the 4GB RAM variant of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is available at Rs 12,999, whereas the 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs 14,999, with a discount of Rs 1,000 on both models. There is an additional instant cashback of Rs 500 on using HDFC Bank cards.

#RedmiNote6Pro: 3pm sale too went out of stock within mins! Mi Fans! Don't worry if you still did not manage to buy one. We have two more special #BlackFriday sales - 6pm ð and 9pm ð today! ð Only on @Flipkart and https://t.co/lzFXOcYa5q. - Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 23, 2018

The Xioami Redmi 6 Pro has a lot to prove, as it is the successor to the crowd favourite Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Both variants come with 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 256GB.

The screen is a 6.26-inch Full HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) panel with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a notch up top. It even comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Redmi Note 6 Pro gets its juice from a massive 4,000mAh battery which comes with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and a claimed battery usage worth 2 days.

However, it is the camera of the Redmi Note 6 Pro where is betting its money. The device comes with a total of four cameras - two in the front and two in the back. The rear has a 12MP primary sensor capable of dual pixel autofocus, and 5MP sensor for depth perception. The dual camera setup at the front has a 20MP primary sensor with pixel binning technology and a 2MP sensor for depth perception.

