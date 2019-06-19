Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12:00 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com; check price, specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro will be up for sale again in India at 12:00pm today. The phone will be made available via Flipkart and Xiaomi's official website at Mi.com. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has been a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro after disappointing sales of Redmi Note 6 Pro. The Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched alongside Redmi Note 7 in India back in February. However, Redmi Note 7 has been discontinued in India.

As far as specifications are concerned, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The back has a glass panel protected by Gorilla Glass. Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro is available for Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available for Rs 16,999. The colours available during the sale will be Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black.

For optics, Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 48-MP rear camera lens. There is also a 5-MP secondary depth sensor and a 13-MP camera sensor at the front for selfies. The rear camera setup supports AI features like AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and a Night mode. The smartphone offers 4K video recording, which is a first for the phones in this price segment.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back of both the smartphones. The Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

