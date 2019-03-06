Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on sale for the first time at 12pm; here's all you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will go on sale in India today. The brand new Redmi Note series phone will be available for buyers from 12pm IST through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Earlier last week, both Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro were launched at an event in New Delhi. Unlike the Redmi Note 7 model launched in China, the Indian variant doesn't have a primary 48-MP camera sensor. However, the phone comes with a full-HD+ display along with a waterdrop-style display notch.

During the sale, buyers can avail offers from Airtel and Reliance Jio. Airtel is offering up to 1,120GB data with unlimited calling as well as free access to Airtel TV premium, App advisor, Spam Block, and Contacts Backup. Reliance Jio customers, on the other hand, will be able to avail a double data offer with recharges of Rs 198 and above.

As far as specifications are concerned, Redmi Note 7 comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and will have a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is driven by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 7 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage variants that both support microSD card (up to 256GB).

Other notable features included in Redmi Note 7 are a 4000 mAh battery, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back and MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.

As far as the optics is concerned, the rear camera setup of Redmi Note 7 includes 12-megapixel along with 2-megapixel AI camera and there is a 13-megapixel AI selfie camera. The Redmi Note 7 has been priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The phone comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

