YouTube hacked: Masked people with guns show up on Despacito's thumbnail

YouTube seems to be facing its worst kind of hack as many popular music videos have either been tampered with or have been removed altogether. The Song Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee was by far the biggest hit on YouTube but cannot be found at the moment. Currently, the page shows that the user has taken down the video.

In the thumbnail, we can see a picture of masked people armed with guns. It is still not clear if individual accounts were compromised or was it a major hack that has used some kind of vulnerability on YouTube. There has been no official response from the company till the time of the filing of this story.

The hackers have not only taken down videos, they have also defaced them by changing the thumbnails and titles of the videos. These hackers are calling themselves Prosox and Kuroi'sh and are leaving their titles in the description part of the video.

Videos by artists like Chris Brown, Shakira, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Drake are victim to this hacking. One of the hackers claimed that they used the page's script to alter the video files.

If the hacking involves a broader flaw in the site, Google will have to spring into action to contain the damage and let it from spreading further.