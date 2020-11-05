Zerodha clients face login issues; vent ire on brokerage platform

Traders of Zerodha, India's largest brokerage platform, are again facing login issues since morning. Users of the Zerodha app took to Twitter and other social media apps to vent their ire on the company for not being able to access the platform. The users said while logging in the mobile or website, they are seeing nothing but blank screen.

Acknowledging the issue, Zerodha said there seems to be a login issue with some of its clients using @reliancejio and @HathwayCableTV networks. It advised the clients should follow its instructions manual to fix the issue.

This is not the first time Zerodha clients have faced technical issues while logging in. The company has a history of glitches and its customers keep on complaining over the problems faced by them.

Today's tech glitch also invited a barrage of memes and tweets from angry users.

Here are some of the tweets:

A user alleged that such issues happen with the app whenever the market is predicted to gain 100 or 200 points. "This is FULL-SCREEN FRAUD? Since March this is 10th time (has) happened," he tweeted.

#zerodha@zerodhaonline@TradersZerodha

Mostly seen in past whenever market ready to surge +100 to +200 points same time ZERODHA servers down? And INVESTORS didn't able to trade to make Profits ð¡ this is FULL SCREEN FRAUD? Since March this is 10th time happened ?

CEO answer â Stock Management Forum(Nifty50)(Banknifty) (@forum_stock) November 5, 2020

Another user said the company's app as well as the website, which works fine on a normal day, will not work on such an "important/volatile day (the US elections result) because it charges low brokerage".

#zerodha The app/site which works on a normal day will not fo sure work on an important/volatile day cos it's charges low brokerage.. and their boss will send a tweet or a post later as if nothing is their fault.. @zerodhaonline â Arun KC (@ArunKC73920487) November 5, 2020

Some of the users who were able to login found that they were not could not see TV charts. "@zerodhaonline guys are really funny, they figure out new ways to amuse you," said a user.

New problem with #zerodha, now able to login but cudnot see TV charts, these @zerodhaonline guys r really funny, they figure out new ways to amuse u ð¤£ð¤£ @Nithin0dha â Trading_Yogi (@TradingYogi) November 5, 2020

Another user said the Zerodha website was down at the start of the day! "Brokerage site broke," he added.

#zerodha down at the start of the day!!!!!

brokerage site broke â Manas Khandekar (@khandekar_manas) November 5, 2020

A user said charts were not loading on the mobile application. "App is full for bugs, kindly clear this issue ASAP. Don't say it that you are no. 1 broker," the user said.

Meanwhile, Zerodha has said the issue has been resolved. It added that users facing the login problem should a certain process to address the issue.

The ISP specific issue that some of our clients were facing on Reliance Jio and Hathway Broadband networks earlier today has been resolved. https://t.co/v2zXpxptqz â Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) November 5, 2020

"Zerodha uses Cloudflare as the CDN. If your internet service provider's DNS server fails to support domains under Cloudflare, you may not be able to access Zerodha services like Kite, Coin, Console, etc. In this case, you can try to change the DNS server to Google's or Cloudflare's public DNS in your computer/phone and that might fix this issue," the company said.

It added that since it's difficult to change the DNS server manually in phones, the easiest way one can do is by installing Cloudflare's DNS app on your iOS or Android device.

In a windows system, you can follow the below instructions to change the DNS:

Go to the Control Panel

Click Network and Internet > Network and Sharing Center >Change adapter settings

Select the connection for which you want to configure Google Public DNS.

To change the settings for an Ethernet connection, right-click the Ethernet interface and select Properties. To change the settings for a wireless connection, right-click the Wi-Fi interface and select Properties. If you are prompted for an administrator password or confirmation, type the password or provide confirmation.

Select the Networking tab. Under this connection, select Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) or Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6) and then click Properties.

Click Advanced and select the DNS tab. If there are any DNS server IP addresses listed there, write them down for future reference, and remove them from this window. Click OK.

Select use the following DNS server addresses. If there are any IP addresses listed in the Preferred DNS server or Alternate DNS server, write them down for future reference. Replace those addresses with the IP addresses of the Google DNS servers: For IPv4: 8.8.8.8 and/or 8.8.4.4.

