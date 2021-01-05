Zoom launched over 400 features in 2020 to serve users better

Popular video conferencing app Zoom Video Communications Inc. has said that it has released more than 400 features in 2020 to enhance the user experience. Zoom, one of the most widely used video conferencing apps during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced several new offerings to better serve users' communication needs to get business done, continue learning when schools were closed, seek care via telehealth, get married, or stay in touch with family and friends.

Zoom said it has added many new features and additional functionality to their core video communications solution to help users communicate and collaborate seamlessly over video during these trying times. Some of the most prominent features include spotlighting and multi-pinning video feeds, co-host capabilities for managing Breakout Rooms, the ability to use slides as a virtual background, High-Fidelity Music Mode, and Filters, which give users the freedom to create a more user-friendly, engaging meeting experience. In-meeting security controls, a new security settings section, and centralised controls were also introduced.

"These features have enabled new ways of meeting and communicating in the classroom, across the enterprise, in healthcare settings, and more. Educators are creating more immersive virtual learning experiences and enhancing the quality of their music lessons, while companies like Capital One relied on Zoom to quickly transition to a new way of working from home," Zoom said in a press release.

Some of the key highlights of the new features include:

Zoom Apps: This was announced, which will bring best-of-breed apps directly into the Zoom experience for use before, during, and after your meetings to enable seamless collaboration and meeting management, and improve engagement.

This was announced, which will bring best-of-breed apps directly into the Zoom experience for use before, during, and after your meetings to enable seamless collaboration and meeting management, and improve engagement. Zoom for Home: This feature allows remote workers to outfit their home workspaces with devices that enable seamless communication and collaboration on Zoom.

This feature allows remote workers to outfit their home workspaces with devices that enable seamless communication and collaboration on Zoom. OnZoom: This is a virtual events marketplace built to host, discover & attend immersive online experiences.

This is a virtual events marketplace built to host, discover & attend immersive online experiences. Zoom 5.0: This feature provides 256-bit AES-GCM encryption for all meetings and other advanced security enhancements and host controls.

This feature provides 256-bit AES-GCM encryption for all meetings and other advanced security enhancements and host controls. End-to-end encryption: This gives users the ability to host meetings where nobody except each participant - not even Zoom's servers - has access to the encryption keys being used to encrypt the meeting.

Those last two points were core to another high-priority security feature for Zoom. As global usage rapidly increased, Zoom focused on security enhancements like adding the Security icon for comprehensive in-meeting controls, the "Report a User" function, and more granular data routing options, it said.

By Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: Redmi Note 9T 5G to launch on January 8: Expected price, specifications

Also Read: Vodafone Idea delivered highest voice quality in December 2020, reveals TRAI