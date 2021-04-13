Next Apple TV may be a three-in-one entertainment box with a camera and speaker

Highlights Apple may soon launch a new Apple TV model with new features.

If you are somehow not happy with the existing Apple TV, Apple is perhaps working to get you hooked to its next model. The iPhone maker is reportedly working on a three-in-one Apple TV that will combine elements of the Apple TV with the HomePod speaker and Facebook's Portal TV smart display. Simply put, the next Apple TV may be a complete entertainment and productivity package with streaming features, a Siri-powered audio system, and a camera for video calls.

Bloomberg has said in its report that Apple is working on an entirely new Apple TV model, and it is addressing the pain points that people may have with streaming devices. And this upcoming Apple TV model will double as several things.

For now, these streaming boxes (or sticks) have focused on one thing, video quality. Yes, there are features such as Dolby Digital and Dolby Atmos on these devices but, for output, you have to rely on either TV speakers or external speakers. Apple is going to change that. The next Apple TV may have built-in speakers, much like Roku's soundbars. And these speakers will support HomePod like features, including gestures and Siri support.

The second addition may be a camera on this Apple TV model, much like Facebook's Portal TV. This camera will help users make video calls to friends and family, and that, too, on a large screen. This is somehow identical to the Jio Meet platform that brings video calls to televisions with the help of a detachable camera.

And then, you have the regular Apple TV for streaming and playing Apple Arcade games on the large screen. For now, the Apple TV box supports a range of streaming services, including Apple's own TV+.

The Bloomberg report has also suggested Apple is working on a smart display, much like the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub. This smart display will combine features of an iPad with the HomePod, which means the smart display will take commands and Siri will execute them. And all of this will be displayed on the screen. There have been rumours around this Amazon Echo Show rival by Apple previously, as well. And they have pointed out this smart display will have video calling features using the inbuilt display.

Apple's entertainment-centric products are not as popular as what rivals are selling. And that is why this new Apple TV with a flurry of services could be a shot in the arm. Apple recently announced it has discontinued the regular HomePod because of declining sales. Instead, Apple now sells HomePod Mini, which is a far better value for money and goes head to head against Nest Mini and Echo Dot from Google and Amazon, respectively.