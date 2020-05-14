Nikon camera housings for underwater shooting available at 20 per cent discount

Highlights Canadian brand Aquatica designs camera housing bodies for underwater photography.

Aquatica camera housings are available for Nikon DSLRs at 20 per cent discount.

The offer can be availed for a limited period of time.

If you are an amateur or a seasoned pro, it doesn't matter. All you need is the right set of equipment to get going and practice a skill. For photo takers or videographers, you need a decent camera, a few lenses, a tripod and other accessories depending on the kind of shoot. For example, for water photography, you would require a camera housing, or covering that protects your DSLR and lets you take pictures underwater.

In case you want to experiment with underwater photography, here's a piece of information. Aquatica, a Canadian manufacturer of aluminium underwater photography housings, is offering 20 per cent discount on Nikon camera housings. The discount provided is for a limited period of time.

Aquatica camera housings are available for selected Canon, Nikon and Sony digital cameras. But as of now, the 20 per cent discount is given only on Nikon cameras including the D500, D850, and the Z6/Z7.

Apart from DSLR housing bodies, the brand is known for producing Aqua View Finder, Video housings, Focus/Zoom Gears and Ports to cover camera lens. These ports include Hemispherical Dome Ports and Flat Lens Ports.

Speaking of Aquatica Focus/Zoom Gears, the brand is giving 25 per cent discount on Aquatica Series 1000 Focus Gear for Nikon Micro 105mm lens, 20 per cent off on Aquatica 18696 Zoom Gear for Nikon 10-24mm lens and many more. You can check out the deals here.

So if you think Aquatica camera housing is an ultimate underwater solution to your water photography, then you can surely avail the 20 per cent discount offer timely.