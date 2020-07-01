Nikon confirmed its Nikon Photo Contest for 2020-21

Highlights Nikon announced its 38th Nikon Photo Contest for the year 2020-21.

The first contest took place in 1969.

Nikon Photo Contest is meant for creators around the globe.

During the novel coronavirus situation, everyone prefers to stay at home. Government bodies across the globe have imposed certain restrictions keeping the virus spreading in mind. Some countries like China and Australia are, in fact, combatting against the second wave of COVID-19. In such situations, it's better to look for opportunities and engage virtually. Attend online workshops, participate in contests, and learn a new skill that may widen your horizon.

Speaking of online contests, Nikon has recently confirmed its 38th Nikon Photo Contest for 2020-21. The contest allows creators across the globe to send entries. The contest is for all kinds of photographers and videographers who believe in the power of visual storytelling.

The international Nikon Photo Contest took place in the year 1969 for the first time. Since then, the company has been bringing together many photo takers and filmmakers via this contest. Interested people from different countries can participate and submit their work, as per specified categories.

For last year's photo contest, Nikon Photo Contest 2018-2019, there were 98,000 entries approximately. As Nikon stated on its official website, "Approximately 33,000 photographers from 170 countries and regions across the globe submitted 97,369 works."

Looking at previous winning submissions, we find out that there are different awards and categories for creators to submit their work. There is a Next Generation Award for a single photo, and a photo story. Then there is an Open Award for a single photo, and a photo story. There is a Short Film Award category with Gold, Silver, and Bronze prizes.

Nikon Photo Contest has been confirmed for 2020-2021. But the details including instructions for how to apply, and send entries will be announced on the official website very soon.