Nikon D3500, D5600 labelled as old products, likely to be discontinued

Nikon Japan has listed two of its budget DSLRs namely Nikon D3500 and Nikon D5600 as 'old products'. The company may soon stop producing these two cameras. This might not be the good news for retailers as well as users as both the cameras are highly popular in the budget segment.

In fact, Nikon D5600 was reported to be the best-selling camera last year in Japan, according to the Japanese consumer electronic tracker BCN ranking. Though it continues to sell well, Nikon terming the D5600 as 'old product' is because of the current trend of mirrorless cameras as reported by CIPA. A lot of camera users nowadays prefer mirrorless cameras over a DSLR for their compact form factor and lightweight.

The D5600 was launched in late 2016 in Japan and then later released in other regions replacing the then one-year-old D5500. It is an APS-C camera which supports Nikon F mount system. The D5600 camera model boasts a 24-megapixel CMOS sensor and EXPEED 4 image processing engine. For the video recording capabilities, the camera can capture fullHD videos at up to 60fps.

Nikon D5600 got popular because of its easy compatibility with SnapBridge which is the company's iOS and Android app to transfer photos from a camera to a smartphone. The D5600 camera body can be purchased in India for Rs 57,750.

Speaking of the Nikon D3500, it was announced in August of 2018 and was dubbed as "the lightest and friendliest DSLR". The camera features a 24-megapixel CMOS sensor. The APS-C camera is powered by EXPEED 4 image processor. It can capture fullHD videos at up 60fps. The D3500 camera body can be purchased in India for Rs 43,950. Its discontinuation would mean that there will soon be no Nikon APS-C camera, confirming further rumours for the launch of the entry level Nikon Z camera called Z30.

The discontinuation, if that happens, of these cameras could be a thoughtful strategy. The company may soon announce the new budget cameras in pursuit to make fine profits. While we are definite that Nikon has labelled D3600 and D5600 DSLRs to be 'old products', it will be interesting to know the company's refreshed take on the budget segment of DSLRs. However, there are no confirming reports of the new product launches.