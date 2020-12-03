Nikon F6 AF 35mm film SLR camera is officially discontinued

Highlights Nikon has a dedicated line of film cameras called Nikon F series.

Nikon F6 film SLR camera is the last camera of Nikon F series.

Now, Nikon F6 film SLR camera has also been discontinued by the company.

Nikon launches cameras to target both photographers and filmmakers. The Japanese manufacturer has a dedicated line of cinema cameras called the Nikon F series. One of the Nikon F series camera line-up, the Nikon F6 film SLR has now been officially discontinued.

Nikon F6 is a 35mm film single-lens reflex camera which was out in 2004. The F6 film SLR is also the last camera of the Nikon F series line of cameras. According to Nikon Rumors, the Nikon F6 film SLR model has been listed as discontinued on the official Nikon Japan website.

As per reports, the F6 film SLR camera was already discontinued in Europe in the month of October this year. And now, even B&H, which is a Manhattan-based photographic website, also sent out email notifications saying that they have listed the Nikon F6 as discontinued.

"You are receiving this message because you asked to be notified when this item becomes available. We regret to inform you that this item has unfortunately been discontinued," read the email.

The Nikon F6 is compatible with any Nikon F-mount lens with full metering functionality. The camera features four film advance modes, including Single (S), Continuous Low-Speed (CL) for up to 3FPS, Continuous High-Speed (CH) for up to 5.5FPS, Continuous Silent (Cs) for nearly silent operation at approximately 1FPS.

The autofocus system of the Nikon F6 film SLR camera includes Multi-CAM 2000 AF Sensor Module, with advanced high-speed, high-precision 11-area AF system with 9 cross-type AF sensors. Also packs Four AF Area Modes such as Single Area AF, Dynamic AF with Focus Tracking and Lock-On(TM), Closest Subject Priority Dynamic AF and Group Dynamic AF.

For the shooting modes, the F6 film SLR features: Program, Flexible Program, Shutter Priority, Aperture Priority, Manual. Also allows for exposure compensation, Auto Exposure/Flash Bracketing.

While the specs and features may appeal to some camera users, the truth is that the Nikon F6 film SLR camera is no longer available.

As for the latest releases, Nikon has updated its Z-series of mirrorless cameras. The company has launched the Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Z7 II with features such as 4K/60p video capture, dual EXPEED 6 image processors, dual memory card slots and more.

Other features include improved autofocus with expanded eye-detect and animal-detect, max burst of 14FPS in Nikon Z6 II, and max burst of 10FPS in Nikon Z7 II. The design and look of the Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II are in the nature of Nikon Z6 and Z7 camera models. Both the latest Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II are weather-sealed cameras.