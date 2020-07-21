Nikon launches full-frame mirrorless Nikon Z5 camera in India at Rs 1,13,995

Highlights Nikon announced an entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera -Nikon Z5 at Rs 1,13,995.

Nikon also launched NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 camera lens at Rs 39,995.

The shipping for the new Nikon products in India will start from August 27, 2020.

There were conjectures about Nikon to introduce Nikon Z5 along with a few NIKKOR lenses on July 21. The camera maker has shushed all the leaks and rumours by launching an entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera and a lens. Nikon has unveiled Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera and NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 camera lens in India via an official press release.

Nikon Z5 uses the Z-mount and is part of Z series mirrorless cameras. The Z5 is said to be an amalgamation of features which are included in Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7. The Z5 has both automation and full manual controls.

The new Z5 camera packs a 24-megapixel CMOS sensor, expeed 6 image processor, human detection AF, animal AF and more. The Z5 has in-body image stabilization (IBIS) which can reduce shake by up to five stops for better handheld shots.

Nikon Z5 has a large OLED viewfinder and a 3.2-inch touch screen display. The Z5 features dual SD-card slots as well. For video recording, the Z5 can shoot 4K/30p video and for FHD videos, the camera uses full width of the image sensor. Nikon Z5 is the same size and weight, 675 grams, as the Nikon Z6 camera model.

For the NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens, it is a full-frame format zoom lens designed for mirrorless cameras. A compact and light in weight, at 195 grams, the new NIKKOR Z lens features a button-less retractable mechanism. NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 is weather-proof as well.

The price of Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera is Rs 1,13,995 and the price of NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 camera lens is Rs 39,995. The shipping for both the Nikon products in India will start from August 27, 2020.