Nikon may announce Z6s and Z7s mirrorless cameras this year

Nikon is already coming up with a new mirrorless camera -the Nikon Z5 on July 21. The latest rumours suggest that Nikon is extensively working on its camera portfolio to expand its imaging business. As Nikon Rumors reported, Nikon will be announcing new mirrorless cameras - Nikon Z6s, and Nikon Z7s by the end of this year.

According to the report, Nikon Z6s and Nikon Z7s will be incremental updates to the Z6 and Z7 models respectively. Both the Nikon Z6 and Z7 were launched in the year 2018. And, tellingly, Nikon Z7 was the first camera to use Nikon's Z-mount system.

The two new rumoured cameras will feature the same sensors as the current models. Other specifications of the Nikon Z6s and Z7s include: dual Expeed processors, EN-EL15c battery, USB power, dual memory card slots, 4K/60p video and the ability to use a proper vertical grip with buttons/controls.

A dual card slot and an added feature for shooting 4K/60p videos will be some of the highlights of the new cameras. Nikon is definitely attentive towards customers need and understand what should be included in the rumoured Z6s and Z7s models. The brand is planning to release Nikon Z6s and Nikon Z7s non-cropped cameras in the month of October this year.

As for Nikon's upcoming product launch event, the company will announce an entry-level Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera along with three new lenses. These lenses will be a part of Nikkor Z series lenses including Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3, Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S, and Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S. The produch launch event will take place on July 21.