Nikon scrapes off Coolpix P900 compact digital camera, here's why

Highlights Nikon Coolpix P900 is a compact digital camera released in the year 2015.

The Coolpix P900 is priced at Rs 31,950 on Nikon India's official website.

The Coolpix P900 is no longer available for purchase.

Nikon, which is a pioneering Japanese imaging brand, has decided to scrape off its Nikon Coolpix P900 digital camera. The company may have done so in order to filter its old products and make room for new additions. The Nikon Coolpix P900 is a superzoom compact digital camera with 83x optical zoom which was launched in the year 2015.

According to Nikon Rumors, the Nikon Coolpix P900 has been discontinued by the imaging brand. The report says that the Coolpix P900 "is now listed as discontinued at B&H" which is the US-based online photo and video equipment retailer.

"A few P900 cameras are still in stock at Amazon," as per the same report. But if you look for Nikon Coolpix P900 digital camera on Amazon India, the product is listed under the "currently unavailable" category. In fact, the first product that appears on Amazon when you search for the Coolpix P900, it is the Nikon Coolpix P950 digital camera which has been launched early this year.

Nikon Coolpix P900 has been listed as discontinued at the official Nikon Japan website as well. The camera which is no longer available for purchase is priced at Rs 31,950 on Nikon India's official website.

Speaking of the new additions, Nikon has recently launched a budget mirrorless camera -the Nikon Z5 in India. The Z5 camera model is a full-frame mirrorless camera with an amalgamation of the Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7 cameras' features. The Nikon Z5 has both automation and full manual controls.

The price of Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera is Rs 1,13,995 with shipping commence August 27, 2020.