Nikon will introduce entry-level Nikon Z5 and three Nikkor Z lenses on July 21

The month of July is dedicated to several camera releases. If we go by leaks and rumours, then brands such as Canon, Sony, and Leica may bring new camera models to expand their imaging business. Similarly, Nikon may announce its Nikon Z5. We recently reported that Nikon could launch an entry-level full frame Nikon Z5 on July 21 with other products.

A latest report by Nikon Rumors suggests, the company will announce the Nikon Z5 along with new lenses. As July 21 draws closer, the report reveals that Nikon will launch a mirrorless camera and three new lenses. These lenses will be a part of Nikkor Z series lenses including the much-awaited Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S.

Following are the details, as stated in the report, of the three new Nikkor Z series lenses that will launch in a short time. Find out:

Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 - This will likely be the kit lens for the upcoming Nikon Z5. Since the Z5 is an entry-level mirrorless camera, this lens could be small, compact and light in weight.

Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S - A fixed focal length photographic lens to click portraits.

Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S - This lens may come with screw-on feature for putting on additional filters.

This is all that has been stated in the report, as of now, for the Nikon's upcoming launch event. As for other brands, Canon will introduce the EOS R5 and EOS R6 on July 9, reportedly. The company will release five new RF series lenses as well. Canon will be pulling off simultaneous live streams in the US and Europe.

For Leica, it may soon introduce a new camera called Leica M10-R which looks similar to the M10 Monochrom. But unlike the black-and-white camera, M10-R will feature a coloured sensor to take coloured photos. Leica hasn't revealed the launch date of the camera officially, but the rumoured date is expected to be July 16.